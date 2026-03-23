Dunguripali: Police in Subarnapur district seized 1,500 bottles of cough syrup from a private bus early Sunday and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The seizure was made by Rampur police during a patrol at around 5 am on the Rampur– Binika road near a women’s college, following a tip-off.

The bus was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Dunguripali when it was stopped on suspicion. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered several boxes containing cough syrup bottles.

The three accused, allegedly involved in transporting the consignment, were detained and taken to the police station.

They have been identified as Umesh Sahu, 24, of Gaisilet in Bargarh district; Ambid Naik, 23, of Barpalipada in Bolangir district; and Ashish Barge, 23.

The bottles were counted in the presence of Rohit Bag, additional tehsildar of Rampur, who acted as magistrate.

Rampur police station OIC Dolamani Naik said the accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

Further investigation is underway, police said.