Sonepur: The secretary of Maradugochha Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Tarbha block of Subarnapur district, Naveen Dash, has been suspended, officials said Thursday.

The action was taken by PACS management committee president Santosh Dang.

Meanwhile, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society (DRCS) Sanjay Kumar Tripathy of Subarnapur division has directed Krushna Prakash Kumbhar, secretary of Sargaj PACS, to hold an additional charge as acting secretary until further orders.

The suspension follows allegations of irregularities in recruitment at the PACS.

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Das, along with night watchman Makunda Naik and peon Manoj Das, allegedly attempted to appoint their sons to various posts.

All three had applied for voluntary retirement (VRS) citing health reasons, and their applications were approved by the management committee.

However, no approval had been obtained from the registrar for fresh recruitment, nor were advertisements issued or a selection committee formed, as required under government norms.