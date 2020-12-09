Bilaspur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons, including a boy, in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place last week, police said Wednesday. They said the four persons are all residents of a locality where the girl lives. They had recorded the act on a mobile phone. Threatening to upload her video on social media, they sexually assaulted the victim for the second time Sunday.

Three of the accused were identified as Sheikh Ramzan, Sandip Rajak and Shishu Rajak. All aged 20 they were arrested in the last two days. Their 16-year-old accomplice was detained as he is a juvenile, police stated.

They were nabbed based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Tarbahar police station.

“As per the complaint, Ramzan apparently knew the victim. He had called her on the pretext of taking her for an outing last week. After she agreed, he took her on his motorcycle to a dilapidated and deserted quarter of railway in Tarbahar. The other three accused were already present,” said Pradip Arya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tarbahar police station.

“They took turns to rape her. Sandip also allegedly recorded the sexual assault on his mobile phone before she was allowed to go home,” Arya informed.

The four accused again called the girl to the same place Sunday. They raped her after threatening to upload her video on social media, he added.

The girl, who earlier kept mum, narrated her ordeal to her family members Tuesday. They took her to the police station and she lodged the complaint, Arya informed.

The accused were arrested and booked under section 376 D (gang-rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Probe into the case is underway, Arya added.