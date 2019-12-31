Jammu: One hundred and sixty terrorists were killed and 102 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while 250 ultras were still active, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here Tuesday. He asserted that the number of local youths joining militancy has decreased.

“Two hundred and 18 such (local) youth joined militant outfits in 2018 but only 139 in 2019,” Singh told reporters, adding out of these new recruits only 89 have survived.

“The rest have been eliminated as their shelf life is between 24 hours to 2-3 months after joining militancy. There are hardly few old terrorists surviving that include Jehangir Saroori and Riyaz Nayikoo,” Singh told reporters.

The DGP said that there is 30 per cent decrease in terrorist incidents and 36 per cent fall in law and order problems as compared to last year.

“There have been only 481 such (law and order) incidents this year as compared to 625 last year,” informed Singh.

Meanwhile in a separate development internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

Some short message service (SMS) were enabled December 10 on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others.

It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal informed.

PTI