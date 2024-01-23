Bhubaneswar: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle carried out Monday, the state government appointed Puri Collector Samarth Verma as the additional chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). A notification to this effect was issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance department here. Ranjan Kumar Das, who is currently serving as the chief administrator of SJTA, was transferred and appointed as revenue divisional commissioner (Central Division), Cuttack.

A total of 17 districts got new collectors as per the notification issued. Bolangir Collector Chanchal Rana is the new Khurda Collector. He replaces K Sudarshan Chakravarthy who has been appointed director at Minor Minerals department. Former state election commission secretary Bijay Kumar Dash has been appointed as the Collector of Puri district. Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare is the new Collector and Magistrate of Mayurbhanj district. Thakre replaces IAS officer Vineet Bharadwaj, who has been appointed Collector of Cuttack district. Angul Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain has been appointed as Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. His place has been taken by Md Abdaal Akhtar, the former district collector of Koraput. Swadha Dev Singh, the Rayagada Collector has been appointed as Nayagarh Collector while Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturai has been appointed as the new Labour Commissioner while Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh was has been appointed as Keonjhar Collector.