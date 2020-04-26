Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): Eighteen persons of a family in Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar district have tested positive for coronavirus.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said that a 23-year-old man of Maghar area was found Corona positive April 21.

Officials sent samples of 27 people who came in contact with the man to Gorakhpur B.R.D. Medical College for tests and the reports showed that 18 persons of the family were infected with the coronavirus.

Maghar and Tilathi village, where another Corona positive patient was found, have been sanitized and sealed.

Sant Kabir Nagar district magistrate, Ravish Gupta has declared the villages as hotspots.

A heavy police force has also been deployed in the two areas to ensure lockdown.

Gorakhpur zone commissioner Jayant Narlirkar has directed officials to keep a vigil over the concerned areas and ensure that the borders of the district remain sealed.

