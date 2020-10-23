Bhubaneswar: As many as 189 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 47 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 142 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 267 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 23rd Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/KNv8GrmQ6F — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 23, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 28,299 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 25,619 have recovered. While there are 2,511 active cases, 148 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,77,887 with the detection of 1,793 new cases, while 18 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,214. Of the 1,793 new cases, 1,031 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 40,733 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 42.40 lakh.