Nuapada: In all, 19 candidates filed nomination papers for the November 11 bypoll to Nuapada assembly constituency, a statement by the chief electoral office (CEO) of Odisha said Monday.

Out of the 19 candidates, eight are from various political parties while 11 are contesting as independents.

Candidates who have filed nomination papers from various parties are Snehangini Chhuria (Biju Janata Dal), Jay Dholakia (Bharatiya Janata Dal), Ghasiram Majhi (Congress), Ramakant Hati (Samajwadi Party), Hemant Thandi (Bahujan Mukti Party), Raja Ram Sahu (Bahujan Samaj Party), Shukadhar Dandasena (Odisha Janata Dal) and Sitaram Behera (Rashtriya Parivartan Dal).

The 11 independents are Ashrya Mahanand, Engineer Chakrant Jena, Purushottam Behera, Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Bhubanlal Sahu, Lochan Majhi, Bhujbal Adbong, Kishore Kumar Baga, Bhakta Bandhu Dharua, Neeta Baga and Laxmi Kant Tandi.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24 (Friday).

BJD’s Chhuria was the last among the major parties to file her nomination Monday.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and MLAs, including Pramila Mallik, the opposition chief whip in the assembly, Chhuria submitted her documents to the sub-collector’s office in Nuapada district.

Before filing the nomination papers, she offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple in Telipada of Nuapada.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September.

The BJD reposed faith in Chhuria, a former minister and two-time MLA from Attabira in neighbouring Baragarh district, after late Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay joined the BJP.