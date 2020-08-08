Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday said that 190 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 138 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 52 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 103 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 3,763persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 2,360 have recovered. While there are 1,383 active cases, 18 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 44,193 with the detection of 1,643 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 259. As many as 1,018 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 625 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. The state has so far tested 6,34,090 samples for COVID-19.