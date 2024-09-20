Chennai: Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings as they trailed India by a massive 227 runs on the second day of the opening Test here Friday.

In reply to India’s 376, Bangladesh could survive for just 47.1 overs and were shot out in the post-tea session, as they struggled big time against the home side’s bowlers.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India while Akash Deep (2/19), Mohammed Siraj (2/30) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/19) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 32 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the next best batter with 27 not out.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs to be bowled out for 376 in 91.2 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.

Brief Scores:

India: 376 in 91.2 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 113, Ravindra Jadeja 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 5/83, Taskin Ahmed 3/55) vs Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

PTI