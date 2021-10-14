Rourkela: Two notorious criminals wanted in Jitendra Sai murder case sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter near Birsa Munda Chowk here in Sundargarh district Thursday.

The injured duo has been identified as Mustak and Md. Guddu. After overpowering them, the police rushed them to Rourkela Government Hospital. After preliminary treatment, the duo was then shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) for further treatment.

According to sources, the duo was involved in the murder case of Jitendra Sai and on the run. The town police were tipped off about the presence of Mustak and Guddu at a place near Birsa Munda Chowk. Subsequently, a special police team was formed and it raided the place.

Seeing police, Mustak opened fire at the raiding party to escape from the spot. In retaliation, the police too opened fire. In the gunfight, Mustak and Guddu received bullets on their legs.

While six accused persons involved in the murder case have already been arrested, many others are still at large.

PNN