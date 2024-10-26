Dhenkanal: In a tragic accident, two persons lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and overturned near Tamanda ghati on BhapurKandabindha road under Bhapur outpost of Sadar police limits in this district, Friday afternoon. The deceased were identified as the vehicle owner Sagar Chandra Parida, 29, who was driving the car, and Silu Behera, 20. The critically injured was identified as Anil Pradhan, 32. All are residents of Kandabindha village. The accident occurred when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while approaching an uphill section of the road. The staff of a ‘Laccmi’ bus passing through the road rescued the critically injured trio and rushed them to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where the doctors pronounced Sagar and Silu brought dead. A critically injured Anil was later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition worsened.

On being informed, cops from Sadar police station and Bhapur police outpost rushed to the spot, seized the mangled vehicle and initiated an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the post mortem of the deceased duo has been completed and the bodies handed over to their families.