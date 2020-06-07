Sundargarh: This district reported 18 fresh COVID-19 patients Sunday. It is the highest spike in a single day for the district.

Sundargarh District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan told reporters Sunday that among the fresh cases, 15 are males and the rest women.

It is important to note that among those infected there were two doctors and six prisoners who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. “The infected doctors are from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). They were on COVID-19 duty and then on the general shift. The doctors have been quarantined and the hospital has been sanitised,” informed Kalyan.

“The infected prisoners are from the Rourkela Special Jail. They were in the jail quarantine centre. Those who came in contact with the doctors and prisoners have been traced. Their swab samples have also been collected for test,” added Kalyan.

With the addition of the 18 new cases the district’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 99.

PNN