Kolkata: The West Bengal CID have arrested two persons in connection with the killing of BJP leader Manish Sukla in North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said Tuesday. The two were picked up on Monday night from their residences in the district, he informed. “We have arrested two persons in connection with the Manish Sukla murder case. There are more people involved in the killing. The probe is on,” the CID official said.

Sukla was shot dead Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh Police station in the Barrackpore subdivision.

West Bengal’s political cauldron was on the boil Monday over the killing of Sukla. The BJP had enforced a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore to protest the murder. They even tried to take the body to the Raj Bhavan.

In a separate development section of lawyers demonstrated in front of the Bankshall Court here Tuesday. Then they marched to the Raj Bhavan demanding a CBI investigation into the killing of Sukla.

The advocates walked in a procession from the Calcutta High Court to Bankshall Court and then to Raj Bhavan. They raised slogans for a probe by the central investigating agency. The West Bengal government has handed over the investigation to the CID of West Bengal Police.

“Manish Sukla was a lawyer also other than a BJP leader. The allegations are against those in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). We apprehend that an impartial probe will not be possible by a state investigating agency,” BJP legal cell convener Partha Ghosh said. “It is important that investigation is carried out by an independent central agency,” he added.

Sukla, the Titagarh Ward 7 outgoing councillor, had joined the saffron party from the Trinamool Congress in 2019. Prior to that he had joined the TMC in 2010 after quitting the CPI(M).