Rengali/ Basudevpur: Two incidents of minor rape have again raised questions on safety of our little girls.

In the first incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 12-year-old boy of her neighbourhood under this police limits in Sambalpur district, Monday. The incident occurred when the survivor’s mother left her alone at home and went outside to attend to her daily chores. The boy in the neighbourhood entered her home and raped the girl. The boy fled the scene after the girl’s mother arrived at her house.

Later, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the Rengali police station. Police rushed to the spot and nabbed the minor from the village. The minor boy was sent to probation home in Rourkela while the survivor was handed over to her family members after a medical examination.

Sunday evening, police arrested a man for allegedly raping a four-year-old minor at Kismatkrushnapur village under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

The accused has been identified as Jagannath Das, a resident of Luni Sahi. The victim was admitted to Basudevpur government hospital.

According to police, the accused took the minor to his house, promising her chocolate and raped her Sunday morning. The victim’s family members lodged an FIR with Nayakanidihi police station. On the basis of the FIR, the police registered a case and arrested Jagannath. “Further investigation into the case is on,” informed inspector in-charge Umashankar Nayak.

PNN