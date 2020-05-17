Baripada/Rairangpur: Amid the influx of migrant workers, COVID-19 cases are rising in Mayurbhanj. Two more cases were detected Saturday, taking the tally in the district to 11, even as the fear continued to grip some areas, a report said.

One of the infected cases is a 16-year old boy of Pingu under Kaptipada block while the other is a 15-year old boy of Takatpur under Baripada municipality. The former is a Surat returnee while the latter is a Bengal returnee. The Takatpur boy was studying in a school in West Bengal. He came to Odisha along with eight others in a vehicle May 9. He along with two others had got down at Baripada and they were put in a quarantine. The two were sent to a COVID Hospital in Cuttack.

Growing infection cases have triggered panic among locals, but Collector Vineet Bhardwaj noted that there is no need to be panic, as the infection cases were detected in quarantine centres.

Reports from Kaptipda said, 23 Odia migrant workers, who had been stuck in various parts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have returned home in Special Shramik Train. All of them belong to Rairangpur area.

The administration has sent them to quarantine centres of their respective areas.

