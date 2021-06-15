Mumbai: Two more persons have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said Tuesday. A special court here remanded Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, the two accused, in the NIA’s custody till June 21, the official added.

“Shelar and Jadhav were nabbed from Malad area here June 11. On the face of it, both were involved in the conspiracy to plant the SUV with explosives near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence,” the NIA official said.

The Central agency also suspects that they played a role in the murder of Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who had claimed that the SUV found February 25 near Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’ had been stolen from his possession. Hiran was found dead March 5 in a creek in Thane.

Shelar is involved in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building project in Malad and allegedly has connections with a well-known former ‘encounter specialist’ police officer, sources said. When produced before the court, one of the accused shouted the name of this retired police officer, the sources added.

Assistant inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case and has been arrested. A total of four policemen – three officers and a constable – and a cricket bookie were arrested in the case earlier.

The two cases, earlier being probed by Maharashtra Police, were later taken over by the NIA.