Bhubaneswar: Two more infants, who were hit by the Covid-19 virus, have died in Odisha. The new fatalities took the total number of infant deaths in Odisha to three. However, the two infants who breathed their last in the last 24 hours were suffering from various other comorbidities also.

As per the information shared by Health and Family Welfare Department, a 12-day-old baby girl of Cuttack district and a five-month-old baby girl of Mayurbhanj district succumbed to the attack by the deadly virus. The newborn was also suffering from Hemoglobinopathy while the five-month-old baby had Congenital Acyanotic Heart disease. All efforts to revive them two failed in spite of putting them on ventilator.

It should be stated here that earlier another infant had died in Bolangir district due to the virus.

With the death of three infants in the state, it is now clear that the third wave of Covid-19 is having a heavy impact on the kids. Every day on a regular basis for the last one week, the state has been reporting more than 100 cases of kids and infants testing positive for Covid-19.

The Health and Family Welfare department has repeatedly stated that patients need to be cautious while attending to the kids. It has also pointed out that kids will be more vulnerable to the new mutant of the Delta variant of Covid-19.