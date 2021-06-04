Choudwar/Berhampur: Bodies of two persons were found hanging from trees in separate incidents in Cuttack and Ganjam districts Friday.

In Cuttack district, a body was found hanging from a tree with a cable wire near Birupa river bed under Tangi police limits. The deceased has been identified as Arjuni Behera (42).

According to the police, Arjuni had left his house in a fit of anger Wednesday. The family members launched a frantic search for him but failed to locate him. On getting information Friday, they rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Arjuni.

Later, Tangi police reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it for post-mortem. A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt

A similar incident took place in Ganjam district. A youth’s body was found hanging from a palm tree near Nimakhandi outpost under Sadar police limits in Ganjam district.

The police contacted the family members with the help of the deceased’s mobile phone. Later, his brother T Venkat Rao reached the spot and identified the deceased as T Rakesh Rao (22).

Registering a case of unnatural death, police sent the body for post-mortem and have launched a probe.

According to a source, Venkat, his wife and his younger brother Rakesh were staying in a rented accommodation in the first lane of Govind Vihar area. Rakesh drove an auto-rickshaw for earning his livelihood.

In the recent past he had been returning home in an inebriated condition and picking up a fight for no rhyme or reason with his sister-in-law. A similar such incident happened June 1. However, this time Venkat interfered and abused his younger brother. Rakesh went out of the house that night itself and did not return.

Police suspect Rakesh may have taken the extreme step after being let down by his brother.

PNN