Chitrakonda: It has been over two years since a road was laid to Jodamba panchayat under Swabhiman Anchal of this block in Malkangiri district but the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) is yet to launch bus service on the route, much to the chagrin of the residents.

Reports said the state government had decided to lay a road to Jodamba panchayat with an aim to connect the remote panchayat with the district headquarters of Malkangiri. The district administration went ahead with the plan and the road construction works from Kalimela to Jodamba started in the presence of Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka and then district Collector Manish Agarwal July 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, two years have passed since the road was built but the villagers claimed that OSRTC is yet to run a bus to their village. The OSRTC is running a bus but it only runs till Jantapai and returns back. The distance between Jantapai and Jodamba is around 20 km. People of Jodamba, Panashput, Gajulumamudi, Jantri and Andrapali panchayats are having a harrowing time in covering the distance either by foot or on their own arrangements due to lack of bus service.

Residents said while the state government is taking several steps for the growth and development of Swabhiman Anchal, the OSRTC has thrown a spanner in its works by not running a bus till the remote panchayat. The villagers have demanded extension of the bus service from Jantapai to Jodamba and launching of bus service from Jodamba to Jeypore. Moreover, they also demanded direct bus service from Swabhiman Anchal to the state capital Bhubaneswar.