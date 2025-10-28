Phulbani: A Fast Track Court here sentenced a 19-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a rape case involving a minor girl Monday.

The convict was identified as Ritwik Digal of Sainpada village under Pulbani Sadar police limits.

Judge Kailash Chandra Swain also slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Digal, apart from the punishment.

By default, he has to undergo an additional two years of imprisonment. The judge has also directed the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to give away Rs 5 lakh compensation to the survivor.

The judge passed the order after examining the statements recorded by 17 witnesses and the medical report in the case, Special Public Prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

According to the case diary, the survivor was studying in a high school in Phulbani. Digal promised to marry her and raped her at different points in time.

Later, he took the girl to his uncle’s house and again established a physical relationship with her November 21, 2024.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station after she failed to return home at night. Police registered a case (259/24) and arrested Digal on the charge.