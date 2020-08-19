Bhubaneswar: Over 2,000 people perished in road accidents across the state between January and June of 2020 registering a 31 per cent decline in the rate of fatalities.

According to data from the transport department, road mishaps claimed 2,062 lives in the state between January and June of 2020 while 3,013 deaths had been recorded during the same period last year. Similarly, the number of road accidents sharply dropped in the state from 5,802 last year to 4,404 during the same period this year.

However, the state witnessed 1,523 road mishaps and 709 deaths between April and June even though lockdown was enforced during this period to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 2,881 road accidents and 1,353 deaths occurred in the state during the first three months of this year while 3,058 road mishaps and 1,580 deaths had been recorded during the same period last year, the data shows.

The fatality rate in the state is very high compared to the national average. In 2019, 11,064 accidents had occurred which had claimed 5,333 persons and left 11,177 persons injured. At least 5,315 people died in road accidents in the state in 2018.

Over last 10 years, more than 43,000 people were killed in the state. Most of the victims are young but economically active. The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, which is closely monitoring the situation, expressed displeasure over the state government’s failure to control the rising fatalities.

Various districts have been asked to reduce the fatality rate by 10 per cent, 15 per cent and 18 per cent during this year, officials said.

Meanwhile, State Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has fixed e-challan targets for detection of road safety related MV offences for all regional transport officers (RTOs).

“While enforcing the motor vehicle laws the major focus should be given to Road Safety i.e. to prevent accidents and reduce fatalities. The statistics shows that more than 90 per cent of the accidents are occurring due to the fault of drivers. Therefore enforcement plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents and fatalities thereof,” Panda wrote to all RTOs.

The RTOs were asked to ensure that 100 per cent of DLs of offending drivers are suspended for the offences as per the direction of the SC Committee.

The state has finalised a strategy for highway patrol, use of technology for licensing and removal of black spots to control road mishaps.