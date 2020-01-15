New Delhi: The Indian Railways has identified 21 miscreants who have been arrested so far for being involved in vandalism and arson of its property during the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar, a senior RPF official said Wednesday. He said that recoveries to the tune of Rs 87.99 crore will now be made from them.

Days after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament protests broke out in many parts of the country with violent clashes between the agitators and police leading to a number of people being detained and arrested. Angry protestors burnt buses, laid siege on tracks and even burnt train coaches.

Officials said till now, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered 27 cases, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) 54 cases and the local police has filed one case in the matter.

“As of now 21 people have been arrested. Some have been arrested on the spot and some have been identified and traced through video footage,” a top official of RPF said.

“The videos are still being scoured for more vandals and the number of those arrested is likely to increase. Most of those arrested are from West Bengal. Notices will be sent by the commercial department to those arrested in order to make recoveries,” the official added.

Railway officials said the damage was maximum in the Eastern Zone followed by the South Eastern and North Frontier zones which cover mostly West Bengal, parts of Bihar and the Northeast.

Besides structural damage, scores of train services were cancelled, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

While 18 stations including Ulubaeria, Sankrel, Baria, Chengel of the South Eastern zone were damaged, the Eastern Railways suffered maximum losses.

Stations like Sealdah, Beldanga, Lalgola, Krishna Nagar, Malda, Tildanga, Manigram, Lohapur, Deola, Mahipal Road, Sakopar were among the more than 20 stations and halts in West Bengal that bore the fury of the mob.

Officials said those arrested will be sent notices first and if they fail to respond, the railways would file civil cases against them to ensure that recoveries are made.

PTI