Rayagada: As many as 213 jail inmates and five jail staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in Rayagada district Friday.

Out of 495 positive cases detected in Rayagada district yesterday, 152 were inmates of Rayagada Sub-Jail, 61 were inmates of Gunupur Sub-Jail and five were staffers of the Rayagada Sub-Jail, officials sources informed.

Both the jails’ premises have been declared as Covid Care Homes, as per the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the state government. Doctors have been assigned to both the jails for treating prisoners afflicted with COVID-19.

Rayagada district Collector Pramod Kumar Behera, Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M, project director DRDA Amrit Ruturaj, Rayagada District Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash among others have visited Rayagada Sub-Jail Friday to take stock of the situation.

“All 213 COVID-19 infected jail inmates are asymptomatic and they have been segregated. As per protocol, we have declared the jails as Covid Care Homes,” informed the Collector.

PNN