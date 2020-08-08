Rourkela: The rising cases of COVID-19 have become a major concern for jail authorities in the state. Seventeen more inmates in the Rourkela special jail tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Following the detection of the fresh infections, all the inmates of the jail have been admitted to the Rourkela COVID-19 Hospital.

Out of the total 1,466 antigen tests conducted in Sundargarh district August 6, a total of 86 people tested positive for SARS-nCoV while 17 among them are prisoners of Rourkela Special Jail.

The city municipal corporation authorities conducted an intensive sanitisation drive inside the jail premises.

Earlier June 7, six undertrial prisoners had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the jail. Soon after the incident, over 500 prisoners of the prison went on hunger strike and demanded tests for all inmates and jail staff.

Till now, a total of 23 prisoners of the Rourkela special jail have contracted the virus. The first COVID-19 case from a jail was reported from Puri May 17.

