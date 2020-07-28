Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 215 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,365, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Among the fresh detected cases, 150 were reported from quarantine centres while 65 contracted the virus locally.

At the same time, 130 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, BMC informed in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases.

Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 28th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/vzOALYXVKZ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 28, 2020

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has jumped to 1,209. Similarly, as many as 1,141 patients have so far recovered from the disease. With one more patient falling to the disease in the city, the death toll has gone up to 13.

The 65 local contracted cases were reported from Bhimpur, Megheswar Colony, Sundarpada, Sailashreevihar, Ravi Talkies Square, IDCO Colony, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar, Khandagiri, Jaydev Vihar, Prasanti Vihar, Salia Sahi, Goutam Nagar, Ganganagar, Ashok Nagar, Chintamaniswar, Chandrasekharpur, Britt colony, Laxmisagar, Nandan Vihar, Shanti Nagar, Bharatpur, Pandaba Nagar, Dumuduma, Fire Station Basti and Hanspal areas.

PNN