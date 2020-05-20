Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration discharged 236 migrant workers Wednesday who had been undergoing isolation since their return from states outside Odisha. All of them completed their 21-day quarantine successfully. Their latest test reports also turned out to be negative.

Among the 236 who were discharged 118 are from Shergad block, 112 from Dharakota block and six from Rangelimunda block. All were handed discharge certificates by the authorities of their respective quarantine centres. They have been asked to undergo a seven-day home quarantine as precautionary measure.

The Ganjam district administration is imparting special training to migrant workers who are in quarantine centres. This is being done so that they can be used as community health workers in the fight against coronavirus. Many of those discharged Wednesday were also provided with certificates designating them as COVID-19 health workers. They will be called for duty if needed.

