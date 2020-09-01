Sambalpur: Even though the water level in the upper catchment area of Hirakud River is gradually decreasing, 24 gates of Hirakud dam are still open. The dam authority had earlier closed 20 sluice gates which were opened August 29.

The water level in the reservoir is at 615.91 foot against the full dam level of 630 foot, as per the report of September 1.

There are a total of 64 sluice gates in Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur district.

Forty-four of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam, had been opened by the authorities to discharge excess water from the reservoir August 30.

The dam authority had decided to open 44 sluice gates August 30 following the huge flow of water into the reservoir. At that time the water level at Hirakud Dam rose to 626.65 feet as against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

However, as the water level has decreased to 615.91 foot September 1 against 626.65 feet August 30, the authority had decided to close another 20 gates of the dam.

