Kanpur: A 24-year-old woman has immolated herself here after she was allegedly scolded by her father for consuming gutkha.

The incident took place at around 10 pm Sunday at a house in Shastri Nagar under the Kakadeo police station.

According to the police, Arvind, the cousin of the deceased person identified as Manisha, her father had scolded her for eating gutkha while she was preparing food for the family.

Manisha’s father had reprimanded her for her habit of consuming excessive gutkha on earlier occasions too. Manisha, who was extremely upset, went inside her room with a container of kerosene and after bolting the door, set herself on fire. Minutes later, Manisha rushed out engulfed in flames.

“On seeing her aflame, her kin tried to save her and admitted her to the burn unit of Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to the injuries.

Kaushal Kishore Dikshit, Kakadeo police station in-charge, said, “Manisha’s death was a clear case of suicide. Her body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem.”

IANS