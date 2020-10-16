Bhubaneswar: As many as 243 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 68 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 175 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 357 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 16th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/f02oD7J6fT — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 16, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 26,779 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 23,523 have recovered. While there are 3,106 active cases, 129 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,64,149 with the detection of 2,138 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,104. Of the 2,138 new cases, 1,251 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining were detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 38,572 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39.59 lakh.