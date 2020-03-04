Bhawanipatna: With the Konark Spinning Mill in Kesinga block of Kalahandi district lying in a dormant state for the last 27 years, local youths are losing hope of employment.

Kalahandi is famous for cotton production. Cotton cultivation was initiated in Kalahandi in the 1970s. Over the years, it turned out to be a major cash crop. The soil of the district is suitable for the cultivation of the crop.

With huge amount of cotton produced there is no problem for getting raw material for the spinning mill in the district. Locals alleged poor policy execution of the state government is the main reason behind the spinning mill’s sorry state.

If the government starts the spinning mill thousands of youths will get employment opportunities.

The state government is taking up various steps to make the district industrially developed by inviting private companies to set up their plants in the state.

Unfortunately, the government has no plan to start the spinning mill which has all required infrastructures.

Earlier there used to be 10,000 quintals of cotton production per year in the district but now it has increased to 6 lakh quintal per year.

In order to boost the financial condition of the cotton farmers and promote cotton production in the district the state government had established the spinning mill in 1993.

It was when the mill was about to start, the government had decided to sell it off. But that didn’t happen. The government neither sold it nor ran it, putting the mill’s future in jeopardy.

To pacify the people the government had started a ginning mill at the spinning mill by employing 25 people.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the revival of the mill, but due to the alleged apathy of the State Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation (Spinfed), the money was returned to the Centre.

Two spinning mill can run easily with the available raw materials in the district.

The cotton produced in the district has huge demand outside the state for its superior quality.

Spinning mill owners from Punjab and Maharashtra are procuring raw materials from here.

Habaspuri and cotton sarees of the district are famous worldwide for their uniqueness in weaving and design with a touch of tribal culture.

The Kondha weavers of Chicheguda are originally attributed for weaving of the Habaspuri saree. They are depending upon the spinning mill of other states for the thread required for weaving. As a result, they have to pay a higher price for the threads.

People of the district are doing jobs in spinning mills of Surat.

Farmers, weavers and youths have adopted a ‘wait and watch’ policy due to poor policy execution of state government.

Intellectuals suggested that instead of starting new schemes for farmers, weavers and youths in the district the government should focus on starting the spinning mill which can be their source of income.