Malkangiri: Good news for people of tribal-dominated Malkangiri as 28 hospitals of the district have won the prestigious ‘Kayakalp Award’.

The health centres were evaluated on the basis of eight major parameters such as hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, support services, hygiene promotion, cleanliness beyond hospital boundary wall and eco-friendly facility.

The Kayakalp Award given under National Health Mission (NHM) was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2015 to encourage cleanliness and hygiene in health centres across the country.

The Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) has bagged the first position to win a sum of Rs 50 lakh and got the recognition of Kayakalp Winner Hospital.

In addition, two sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), six community health centres (CHCs), 11 primary health centres (PHCs), and eight health and wellness centres (HWCs) were qualified for the award.

Kudumuluguma CHC bagged the first prize with award money of Rs 15 lakh.

Besides, the CHC also won the best “eco-friendly” hospital under Kayakalp scheme and received cash award of Rs 5 lakh.

Commendation awards of Rs 1 lakh each was given to CHC (Korukonda), CHC (Pandripani), CHC (Khairiput), CHC (Kalimela), CHC (Podia), SDH (Mathili) and SDH (Chitrakonda).

In PHC category, the first prize was bagged by MV-79 PHC which got cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

While the commendation prize of Rs 50,000 was given to PHC-MPV-55, PHC Manyamkonda, PHC-MV-19, PHC-Padmagiri, PHC-Govindapalli, PHC-Metapaka, PHC-Salimi, PHC MV-47, PHC-Pangam, and PHC-Motu.

In the sub-centre category, Udulibeda got the first prize with Rs 1 lakh cash while commendation prize of Rs 25,000 was given to SC-Chaulimendi, SC-Salimi, SCPanighata, SC-Challanguda, SCTunnelcamp, SC-Bapanpally, and SC-Venkpalam.

“I dedicate the award to the people of Malkangiri. Our target is to serve people by delivering the best public health service. We are happy that the government has recognised the health delivery system in the district,” Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh said, expressing pleasure over this achievement.

