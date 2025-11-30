Dharakote: After 28 years, electricity finally reached Subarnapur village under Jhadabandh panchayat in Ganjam district Saturday, a month after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s intervention. With light bulbs illuminating their homes for the first time, villagers danced and played drums in celebration.

For decades, the community lived in darkness, with children studying under dim lantern light and kerosene lamps. Media reports highlighting the lack of electricity in Subarnapur recently drew the attention of the Chief Minister, who expressed displeasure and directed District Magistrate V Keerthi Vasan to ensure immediate power supply to the village Saturday.

Acting swiftly, the district administration coordinated with the power authorities to complete the installation. Putting an end to the decades-long wait, the District Magistrate formally inaugurated the village’s new electricity connection.

Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Behera, BDO Sangram Keshari Jena, ABDO Sushil Pattnaik, Zilla Parishad member Pratap Swain, Sarpanch Jogendra Swain and departmental officials were present at the event.