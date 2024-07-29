Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You will be resolute and unswerving in your work today. By afternoon, you’ll see results. Love will lighten your workload in the evening, when you meet your beloved. If single, you may come across someone very interesting, muses Ganesha.

Taurus: Today you are likely to reach out for things that are beyond your reach and capabilities. Ganesha, nevertheless, assures that you will succeed in attaining your objectives through sheer force of you self confidence and self conviction. The first half of the day will provide you lots of love and affection of elders and superiors. You are likely to devote the evening to making yourself look smart good and feel great. A visit to a beauty parlour cannot be ruled out.

Gemini: You need to be cautious and yet at the same time committed in any work that you do today. You believe in doing everything at a steady pace. Hence, make sure that every work that you take up is performed in a scheduled manner. You need to pay special attention to your health today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A longing to spend a day with your loved ones may keep you preoccupied. Maybe, lately you have been neglecting your personal life, and today you will like to more than make-up for it, indicates Ganesha. Renovation and home decoration plans may feature high on your to-do list, but then it is possible that you will not enjoy footing the bill later. Round off the day with a romantic evening, chatting with your soul-mate – in person or on phone!

Leo: Some small conflicts could emerge in your marital life. However, a small gift for your spouse can work miracles. You ought to spend time in pleasurable company to get rid of mental stress. Ego clashes are a distinct possibility, hence avoid arguments and confrontations, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Despite all the adversity that you face, you will stay firmly down to earth. Ganesha says there is a strong likelihood of the afternoon bringing some good tidings and good results that you have been looking forward to. Love and peace will prevail in your domestic life. Later today, Ganesha says, you may develop some new friendships.

Libra: Time is money. Today, this statement will have greater significance as you identify the upshot of time in your line of work. Every second counts for you, and you may fall back on the good old personal planner to sort things out. Also, early in the day, you may take up some burning issues and elaborate your views on them in a taking-the-bull-by-its-horns manner. Everything accounted for in the day, spending the evening with soul mates is the apt thing to do, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio: The planets indicate you won’t look before you leap, and commit to a hasty decision at work, says Ganesha. In the afternoon, all those efforts you put in will go down the drain. Expect to catch a seat all alone on a business trip, says Ganesha. In the evening, you may walk that extra mile to please your beloved.

Sagittarius: Calm and quite, you are in a mood of introspection today, foresees Ganesha. You will express your feelings and come out as a sentimental person in front of your family members. Afternoon is packed with appointments, either for business or fun and entertainment activities. However, you may loosen your purse strings during the evening to groom yourself.

Capricorn: Striving hard to meet deadlines and taking time out to pursue your passion will be the major highlights of the day, says Ganesha. You may also wonder why your boss suddenly appears so pleased with you, but don’t get carried away by the outward show. When everything seems right is exactly when you need to watch out for trouble. This may seem to be too farfetched, but students will excel in studies as well leisure activities.

Aquarius: Good news about a loved one will bring on a festive mood. You only need an itsy-bitsy excuse to party, and that’s what you’ll do today! You will make new friends, and they will prove helpful in times of need. Ganesha suggests a candlelit dinner to round up a perfect day.

Pisces: Today will find you resolute and unwavering in everything that you pursue, and it is a good thing to be, for you will find yourself making substantial progress come afternoon. New relationships could be in the offing today as well, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies