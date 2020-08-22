Bhubaneswar: As many as 295 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 153 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 142 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 158 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 22nd Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 7,015 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 4,219 have recovered. While there are 2,754 active cases, 33 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 75,537 with the detection of 2,819 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 399. A total of 1,691 cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 61,379 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 12,33,805.