Bhubaneswar: The second National Lok Adalat of the year will be held May 9 across all court premises in Khurda district.

The information was shared by Salomi Sahu, Secretary of the Khurda District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bhubaneswar. In this Lok Adalat, a wide range of pending cases will be taken up for settlement through mutual compromise.

These include compoundable criminal cases, plea bargaining matters, cheque bounce and loan recovery cases, accident-related disputes, compoundable traffic challans, labour and public utility cases, electricity and water-related issues, matrimonial and family disputes (except divorce), land acquisition matters, service and pension-related cases, revenue, IPR and consumer cases, among other civil and criminal matters.

Such cases can be brought before district and sub-divisional courts for resolution through amicable settlement. Similarly, pre-litigation matters (cases not yet filed in court) can also be resolved through the District Legal Services Authority or Taluk Legal Services Committees.

The public may approach them for settlement of loan default and succession cases, traffi c challans (virtual court/e-challan), labour and employment disputes, electricity and water issues, revenue and land acquisition matters, and public utility cases before Permanent Lok Adalats.

Matrimonial and domestic violence disputes can be taken up through mediation, while commercial, arbitration, consumer and other land-related disputes can also be settled through this mechanism. The Legal Services Authority, Bhubaneswar, has urged the public to submit their cases in advance to the concerned courts or legal services institutions to ensure timely disposal during the Lok Adalat. Citizens have been advised to make the most of this opportunity. No court fee is required for settlement in the Lok Adalat, and its decisions are final and legally binding.