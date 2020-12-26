Melbourne: India were 36 for one in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 195 all out at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at the MCG here Saturday.

Debutant Shubman Gill was batting on 28 in the company off Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to wicket to fall for a duck.

India still trail Australia by 159 runs.

Earlier, an inspired Indian bowling unit, led by the menacing Jasprit Bumrah (4/56)and the crafty Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35), steam-rolled Australia for a meagre 195.

The other debutant for India, Mohammed Siraj (2/40 in 15 overs) also repaid the faith shown in him.

While Marnus Labuschagne (48) top-scored for Australia, Travis Head and Matthew Wade made 48 and 30 runs respectively.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings 195 all out in 72.3 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 48, Travis Head 38, Jasprit Bumrah 4/56, R Ashwin 3/25, Mohd Siraj 2/40).

India 1st Innings 36 for one in 11 overs (Shubman Gill 28 battiing, Cheteshwar Pujara 7 batting; Mitchell Starc 1/14).

PTI