Guwahati: India reached 9/0 in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 489 on the second day of the second Test Sunday.

India, who had earlier sent down more than 151 overs to take 10 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, were trailing by 480 runs in the first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 7 at stumps, accompanied by KL Rahul on 2 not out, when bad light forced an early end to the day’s play.

Earlier, Senuran Muthusamy struck his maiden Test ton to make 10,9 but Marco Jansen (93) missed his personal milestone. However, their efforts put South Africa on top in the second Test.

Brief scores:

South Africa 489 in 151.1 overs (Senuran Muthusamy 109, Marco Jansen 93, Tristan Stubbs 49; Kuldeep Yadav 4/115) lead India 9/0 in 6.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 not out, KL Rahul 2 not out) by 480 runs.

PTI