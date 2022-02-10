Srinagar: A light intensity earthquake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, occurred in J&K Thursday.

No report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far, officials of the disaster management authority said.

“An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 12.45 p.m. today,” the officials added.

“The coordinates of the earthquake were latitude 34.91 degrees north and longitude 74.30 degrees east.

“Its epicentre was in Gulgit-Baltistan region 20 km inside the earth’s crust”.

Kashmir Valley is seismologically situated on an earthquake prone region where tremblors have wrought havoc in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.