Nabarangpur: Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the three-day annual cultural festival of Nabarangpur– ‘Mondei-2019’ –scheduled to begin Friday.

By drawing in artistes from across the state and outside, Mondei stands out as an emblem of India’s rich cultural legacy. A number of committees have been formed with officials and non-officials to make the festival a success.

According to programme, troupes from inside and outside the state besides local troupes of the district will participate in the three-day long festival at the Mondei ground adjacent to Ekalavya Model School.

A five-day long ‘Pallisri Mela’ and Development Exhibition will also be held during

the cultural festival here. This year 300 stalls have been erected for the ‘Pallisri Mela’ to accommodate various organizations such as handloom, handicrafts, government and other institutions.

The colourful Mondei carnival will start its journey from Maa Bhandarghariani Temple and travel along Mahatma Gandhi Marg to the main ground amid traditional folk dances Friday afternoon.

ST, SC and backward class development minister Jagannath Saraka will attend here as chief guest and inaugurate the three-day cultural festival.

Meanwhile, various activities and programmes were held to mark the Mondei-2019. This included district level ‘Manch Natak Mohatav’, Kavi Samelan, sports and open quiz.

The very ethos behind this spectacular show is to afford a scope for every hidden talent to bloom.

The festival also offers an opportunity to tribals for freely mingling with their urban counterparts. Every village deity is worshipped in the aftermath of harvest amidst an atmosphere of brotherhood and social ties. The district plays host to the glorious festival. The cultural festival was planned and is being implemented from 2002.

It may be recalled that the cultural district festival was the brain child of the then dynamic IAS officer Arabinda Padhee who with the spontaneous involvement of public had mooted the idea for the mega festival in 2002.

The festival was envisaged to offer an opportunity to tribal people of the district for freely mingling with the town-bred.

Elaborate security arrangement have been made by the police to ensure smooth running of the festival.