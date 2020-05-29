Berhampur: Three persons including a senior BJD leader died in a fire mishap at Panigrahi Pentha Sahi in Gosani Nuagaon village under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Ganjam district, in the wee hours of Friday.

Sources said, the fire broke out at around 2.15 am at the house of former Berhampur Cooperative Society president and senior BJD leader Alekh Choudhury.

It has been said that the fire broke out from Alekh’s air-condition machine. He was unable to come out of his room. When his two brothers-in-law Bhagwan Mohapatra and Sunil Behera tried to rescue him, they also got trapped in the flames and smoke.

The tragedy occurred late in Thursday night. The other family members failed to hear the screams of the three persons. Before passing out, Alekh was somehow able to call the fire services department.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and found the trio lying unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the MKCG Hospital here. However, doctors at the hospital declared them brought dead.

A short circuit in the AC machine is suspected to be the cause of the fire. A case has been lodged in this regard police are investigating the matter.

PNN