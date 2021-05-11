Bhubaneswar: Following the popularity of the first drive-in vaccination centre at Esplanade One here, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up three more such vaccination centres at different places in the state capital.

Sources at the BMC said that the civic authority has set up the drive-in vaccination centres at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Patia, D N Regalia Mall at Patrapada and Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall at Gautam Nagar in the city.

The move by the civic body will further accelerate the pace of vaccination in the state capital. Sources at the BMC said that the drive-in facilities will cater to vaccination of about 2,000 people per day.

“We are in talks with the authorities concerned and will soon begin the new drive-ins in the city. Booking for the slot will open May 11 and continue till May 15. About 300-500 slots will be allotted on a daily basis. We are aiming to open drive-in vaccination centres in all parts of the city to avoid excessive and unnecessarily movement during lockdown,” a BMC official said.