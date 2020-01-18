Balasore: 30 passengers were injured, when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near a petrol pump on National Highway-16 at Seragarh area under Khantapada police limits in the wee hours of Saturday in Balasore district.

Hearing the agonizing cries of the passengers, nearby villagers came to their rescue and rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khantapada through 108 Ambulance service here. The critically injured passengers have been shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

According to locals, the tourist bus carrying around 70 passengers was travelling from Hooghly district of West Bengal to pilgrim town Puri in Odisha. The vehicle hit a truck parked near the NH-16 at around 4:00 am, injuring at least 30 tourists. The driver managed to flee from the spot following the accident.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They have also seized a mobile phone of the driver during a search.

