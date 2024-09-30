Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Today, you will focus your lens on the one you’ve taken a fancy to! You are high on energy, but low on commitment to work. It won’t be surprising if your bosses are miffed. But still, says Ganesha, it’s a day of flowers and love notes.

Taurus: There ain’t no mountain high enough and there ain’t no valley deep! Today, you will find yourself on an invincible run. You might be your own worst enemy today, if you waste your effort and energy for unproductive purposes. Overall, it is smooth sailing today and Ganesha advises you to stay focussed.

Gemini: Today, your emotions will cloud your ability to reason. You may try to find a refuge in devotional and spiritual activities. A visit to a couple of religious places may help you restore your peace of mind. A laid-back mindset will work wonders for you today.

Cancer: Today is a fabulous day for your love life. Your happiness may make a few people go green with envy, but they can do you or your relationship no harm, so ignore them. However, it may be important for you to make sure that you safeguard your reputation.

Leo: Even an emperor, when struck with an ailment, is not a pretty sight. Bearing this in mind, today you shall make health your number one priority, says Ganesha. You will do wise to chart out some sort of a workout regime for yourself, and inculcate a sense of discipline in maintaining it, even if it is anything as simple as a thrice-a-week routine. You may have to keep an eye on those cravings, and spruce up your diet. Do not take it as a punishment, says Ganesha. After all, precaution is always better than cure!

Virgo: The day will bring unexpected changes and pleasant surprises. You may hit the road with your loved ones, and the journey will not only be exciting but also calm your nerves. Overall, a bright, happy day to make most of, says Ganesha.

Libra: It’s time to take what is already good, and turn it into something better. Take this day as a day to bring about improvements in your life and yourself. You may also consider taking up some extra courses in the evening. Maybe it’s time for a salsa lesson, or learn how to toss a few Italian delicacies. Small crash courses go a long way in enhancing your efficiency, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You might just blow your fuse today, warns Ganesha. Anger will melt all sense and sensibilities. But if logic does prevail eventually, things may just improve as the day passes. Ganesha says it is high time you awakened your softer side.

Sagittarius: A demanding day today, as you find yourself in charge of arranging and attending high-voltage meetings. Those dealing in stock and share will have profitable returns in the afternoon. But don’t count your chickens before they hatch, says Ganesha. Wait till the evening to count those wads of notes.

Capricorn: As the day begins, you may get a strong urge to leave everything and set off on a backpacking trip. So strong the wanderer in you may be now that it may even momentarily take over the famed Goat caution. Yet alas, this being only a fleeting moment, you may soon don your dapper avataar, and head to work. If nothing else, at least, loosen your tie at the end of the day and head to a dance floor. In short, live a little, winks Ganesha.

Aquarius: It’s family time, and your near and dear will be mighty pleased. You will pamper and fuss over them, and will even pull funny faces to make them smile. Your love and affection will undoubtedly pay off, and come back to you in more ways than one. Ganesha says you deserve a pat on the back for being so devoted to family.

Pisces: You have been neglecting your health of late, a fact which is hammered home by your ill-fitting trousers today! So, while you ignored the adage of prevention being better than cure, you could still make a stitch in time to save nine! Head for the gym, and watch those calories, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies