Karanjia: As many as 300 Aadhaar cards were found dumped in a manure pond behind the house of Dhipasahi post office branch officer in Ghosada village under Karanjia block in Mayurbhanj district, locals alleged Friday.

According to locals, some of the villagers found the cards while cleaning and collecting cow dung from the manure pond.

Locals figured out that most of the cards belong to persons from nearby areas. The incident led to tension in the area. Local police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Branch officer Khetramohan Majhi, meanwhile, said that his minor children could have thrown the documents unknowingly.

That said, locals continue to remain disgruntled over the incident. They have demanded a high-level probe into the matter given the significance of Aadhaar card in availing several government benefits.