Bhubaneswar: As many as 303 families from over 10 slums, including two persons with disabilities, were allotted houses under an affordable housing scheme through a lottery conducted by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday.

The beneficiaries will be relocated to the Buddha Vihar, Nilamadhab and Subuddhipur housing projects in the Chandrasekharpur area of the City. The houses were allotted through a lottery during a special programme attended by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra as the chief guest.

Among others present on the occasion were Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Kumar Rout, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor Sulochana Das, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana and other officials. BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said that no eligible beneficiary would be deprived of housing benefits and no ineligible person would be allowed to avail the scheme. He also warned beneficiaries not to rent out the houses allotted under the scheme.

Mayor Das said that the lottery system ensures transparency in the allotment process. She congratulated the beneficiaries and said the initiative would continue in the future with support from the State government. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mahapatra said the government has initiated steps to make not only Bhubaneswar but the entire state slum-free. He added that houses are being constructed for different sections of society in the city, and plans are underway to provide affordable housing to people.