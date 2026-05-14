Thuamul Rampur: While the state government is implementing several welfare schemes to transform Odisha into a developed state, a contrasting situation has been reported from Adri gram panchayat under Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district. According to reports, due to alleged negligence and arbitrary functioning of administrative officials, the public is facing severe difficulties. The panchayat office has reportedly remained locked for months, making it difficult for locals to access services.

In Adri panchayat, Arttatrana Majhi is posted as PEO and Sudarshan Chhatriya as GRS (ADEO). However, according to allegations, both officials rarely attend office. Villagers, including Gopal Goud, Ram Naik of Tangari village, and Madan Sahu of Adri, have complained that whenever they visit the panchayat for issues such as old-age pensions, drinking water problems, or MGNREGA works, the office remains shut.

Even when people try to contact officials over phone, calls are not answered. At times, when calls are received, officials disconnect them citing “district meeting” or “block meeting”. There are also allegations that officials have blocked beneficiaries’ numbers. Phone calls and WhatsApp messages from media representatives reportedly also go unanswered.

Although the government aims to provide 125 days of work under MGNREGA, due to the inefficiency of officials, work is not being carried out properly in the panchayat. Even after completing work, beneficiaries are not receiving timely payments due to delayed entries.

Under the housing scheme, beneficiaries like Umesh Naik, Bhuvani Naik, and Manjula Naik from Tangari village are constructing houses with government assistance. They have completed construction up to the roof level as per their capacity. However, the houses have been stuck at roof level for more than two months as the GRS has not carried out geo-tagging. As a result, beneficiaries are deprived of their second installment and are in a helpless situation.

The villagers have expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of GRS Sudarshan Chhatriya. A proposal has been passed in the Palli Sabha and Gram Sabha seeking his transfer from Adri panchayat. Despite repeated complaints to BDO Dhruva Charan Muduli, no action has been taken by the block administration, leading to growing public anger.

Attempts to contact GRS Sudarshan Chhatriya and BDO Dhruva Charan Muduli were unsuccessful as they were not available.