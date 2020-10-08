Bhubaneswar: As many as 309 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 83 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 226 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 317 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 8th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/Q7uxYMCSbm — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 8, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 24,537 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 20,888 have recovered. While there are 3,519 active cases, 109 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,44,142 with the detection of 3,144 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 974. As many as 1,825 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,319 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 49,909 COVID-19 samples taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 36.19 lakh.