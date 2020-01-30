Angul: The campus of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir on Gandhi Marg in this town Wednesday turned into a marriage venue.

What is remarkable is the fact that as many as 31 couples exchanged garlands here.

The event was organised by the Utkal Pradeshik Marwadi Sammilani, Angul chapter for the second time and was attended by district administration officers, members of social, cultural and religious organisations to bless the newly-wed couples.

Like any other marriage venue, the entrance of the school sported a decorated gate. And inside the campus, there were 31 ‘yagna kundas’ and at each ‘kunda’ the marriage was seen performed by pundits of Gayatri pariwar from Shantikunj, Haridwar, following all the vedic rituals.

Later, a procession of newly-wed couples was taken out through the town, starting from and culminating at the venue. Reaching the venue, the couples sought blessings from their family members and invited guests who showered their best wishes on them.

All including guests, couples, their family members, last year’s couples and their family members were then treated with a feast.

Before leaving the venue, the couples received a set of home-need articles from the organisers.

Vice chairman, marriage committee, Purusottam Agrawal informed that preparations have been underway for two months. “The married life and financial condition of the couples will be watched for a year. If any problem arises, steps will be taken for addressing the issues. The benefits provided by the labour department will be made available to the eligible couples,” he informed.

Guests including Angul MLA Rajanikant Singh and BJP district president Dileswar Pradhan observed that the day would remain memorable in their lives forever. President, Utkal Pradeshik Marwadi Sammilani, Jitendra Gupta presided over the event. Members of Matrushakti Go-Seva Samiti helped with decorating the venue and marriage altars.

