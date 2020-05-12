Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday said that a person tested positive for COVID earlier has recovered.

“31 Covid positive cases have recovered and are being discharged. All belong to Jajpur district. The number of recovered cases now stands at 116,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to state government data as of Tuesday evening, 437 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 318 cases are active, 116 have recovered and three persons have died. While two of the deceased belong to Khurdha district, the other belongs to Ganjam.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, 23 people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.